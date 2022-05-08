Women Press and Foreign Correspondents Clubs Get Notice To Vacate Govt Bungalows

The Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) has been issued a notice to vacate Bungalow no. 5 by 31 July.
The Quint
Published:

(Photo: Twitter/Indian Women’s Press Corps)

The Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) to vacate Bungalow number 5, at Windsor Place in Delhi by 31 July, as its tenure was ending.

The subject of the notice read, "Retention of Government accommodation Bungalow No. 5, Windsor Place, New Delhi allotted to Indian Women's Press Corps. (IWPC)"

It read that the IWPC could retain the government accommodation for a "period up to 31st July 2022 on the prevailing terms and conditions," adding that, "you are, therefore, requested to find a suitable accommodation and arrange to vacate the aforesaid house on or before 31st July, 2022."

The notice sent to the IWPC was addressed to its president and a copy of it was sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) has also been sent a similar notice and been asked to vacate the bungalow by 31 July, The Indian Express reported.

The subject of the notice read, ‘Retention of Government accommodation Bungalow No. AB-19, Mathura Road, New Delhi allotted to Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia.’

IWPC President Shobhna Jain told The Indian Express that it is a routine procedural thing and that they would request the government to renew their lease for a longer period.

“It’s a routine procedural thing. We have been given an extension. The letter says that the government has approved in principle the lease renewal for three months. We are in touch with the authorities. We will request them to make it (the lease renewal) for a longer period. For the past 25 years we have been getting these lease renewals,” Jain said.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

