Women Press and Foreign Correspondents Clubs Get Notice To Vacate Govt Bungalows

IWPC President Shobhna Jain told The Indian Express that it is a routine procedural thing and that they would request the government to renew their lease for a longer period.

“It’s a routine procedural thing. We have been given an extension. The letter says that the government has approved in principle the lease renewal for three months. We are in touch with the authorities. We will request them to make it (the lease renewal) for a longer period. For the past 25 years we have been getting these lease renewals,” Jain said.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)