WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Maharashtra-Jharkand Polls, J&K Assembly

From misinformation around the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra to misleading claims about the proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to incorrect information about the land owned by the Waqf Board, here are the top five pieces of fake news that went viral this week.
A post went viral stating that Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were suspended from the proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai!" to protest against the resolution to re-instate Article 370, which granted it a special status.
The claim is misleading.
The opposition MLAs were suspended for forcibly entering the well of the assembly and disrupting the proceedings of the assembly when the resolution to reinstate Article 370 was being discussed.
Read our fact-check here.
A video featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being shared to claim that he recently showed disrespect towards former Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, Champai Soren and Babulal Marandi, at a public function.
In the video, Shah said, "Babulal come forward, Dineshananda come forward, Champai come forward, Champai, Oo, come forward."
However, the claim is false. The video has been altered to remove the portion, where Shah could be seen addressing the two former CMs as "Champai Ji" and "Babulal Ji."
Read our fact-check here.
A video of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren pledging that the state will offer free 'kafans' (shrouds) is circulating widely on the internet before the state assembly elections.
However, the claim is false as the video is not recent. This video dates back to May 2021 when state government provided shrouds to families during COVID-19 pandemic.
Read our fact-check here.
A viral post on social media has claimed that the land area owned by Waqf Board in India is greater than the entire land area of Pakistan.
Those sharing wrote, ""The area of Pakistan is 8.81 lakh square kilometers. And the area of Waqf Board is 9.40 lakh square kilometers. One Pakistan was created outside, one was created inside."
An image of Maharashtra Deputy CM and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar from a roadshow is being circulated on social media to claim that the green flag seen in the background was the Pakistani flag.
However, the claim is false.
The picture shows an Islamic flag in the background, not the Pakistani national flag. It was captured at a recent roadshow, where Pawar and Nawab Malik, along with his daughter Sana Malik, were on top of a vehicle.
Read our fact-check here.
