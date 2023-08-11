WebQoof Recap: False Claims Around Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Alliance, Manipur & More

A nine-second video, which shows Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's voice being heard in the background, was going viral on the internet.

Gandhi could be heard saying, "Brothers and sisters, Lanka was not set on fire by Hanuman." Social media users shared the video to take a dig at the Congress leader's knowledge about the Ramayana.

However, the video was clipped. An extended version showed Gandhi drawing a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ravana from Ramayana by saying how the latter's ego took him down and not an external force.