WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation around Manipur, Haryana Violence & More

Several pieces of misinformation from Haryana and Manipur made the news this week.
With misinformation surrounding the communal violence in Haryana and ethnic clashes in Manipur, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that made rounds on the internet this week.
A viral video showing several people wearing skull caps and pelting stones at a bus was being shared as a recent incident from Haryana. Users have shared this viral video with text saying, "yesterday, we filed our tax returns for them."
We traced back the video to July 2019.
It is from Gujarat's Surat district where a a protest against mob lynching in India turned violent and protestors attacked a bus, according to the The Times to India.
A video showing a group of people violently beating a man has gone viral on social media, identifying the man as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Pandit getting thrashed in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
The claim states that Pandit was assaulted because he called Manipur's viral video case 'a conspiracy'.
Although it is Rahul Pandit who is getting assaulted in the video, however it is not over the claims about Manipur.
According to a report from The Times of India, BJP leader Rahul Pandit, vice president of BJP in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was thrashed by a group by locals on 28 July.
The report added that Pandit was thrashed over a local dispute in Ladpura village.
The set of four pictures being shared are not recent.
Two of the photos show the protests and violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in 2019.
One of the photos is of a security personnel in Haryana's Panchkula which is from 2019.
The last photo is of a burning, upturned car from 2013 from National Capital Region (NCR) during a Bharat Bandh.
A video of some people removing cash from a pipe went viral with the claim that is from a recent raid at an engineer's house working at the Public Works Department (PWD).
We traced the video back to November 2021, when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid at a junior engineer's house working in PWD in Karnataka.
The raid was purportedly a part of a statewide crackdown on alleged corrupt government officials.
A viral video showing showing fire and debris in a street sis being shared on social media platforms to claim that it showed the recent blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.
We found out that the video is reportedly showed an explosion due to a ruptured gas pipeline in North China's Anping County, that led to the death of two people on 29 July.
