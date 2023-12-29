WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Arvind Kejriwal, Ram Temple & More

Here are the top five pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
From misinformation around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to fake posts attributed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
An image of a man wearing a skull cap and touching the idol of Lord Ram is being shared to claim that it shows a person from the Muslim community creating the sculptures for Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
However, we found out that the image dates back to 2019 and shows a man named Saddam Hussein cleaning idols kept at the Ram Mandir in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, ahead of the Ramanavami festival.
Reports noted that three people are involved in making Lord Ram's sculptures. Their names are Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj, and Satya Narayan Pandey.
A social media post claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had recently announced the old series of Rs 100 banknote as invalid.
The post also noted that RBI has given a deadline to exchange these old banknotes by 31 March 2024.
However, this claim is false. RBI has not released any such guidelines about withdrawing the old Rs 100 banknotes.
The Quint spoke to Yogesh Dayal, the spokesperson for RBI, who also dismissed the viral claims.
A screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) allegedly posted by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and senior advocate Kapil Sibal is being shared on social media.
The post claimed that in 2020, Sibal shared a message about 'ending his life' before the completion of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
We found out that this is a doctored post. Sibal did not share such a post in 2020, and he also dismissed this allegation on his official X account recently.
Amid the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of the new COVID-19 subvariant, JN.1, as a 'variant of interest', social media users posted about the symptoms of the XBB subvariant of COVID-19.
These posts stated that individuals may not show symptoms such as cough and fever. However, people could show symptoms such as aches, loss of appetite etc.
The posts also noted that the variant is "five times more toxic" than the Delta variant of coronavirus.
The post not only contains highly alarming statements but also presents inaccurate information about the XBB subvariant of COVID-19, despite the fact that the newly discovered variant is actually the JN.1 variant.
A screenshot of a X (formerly Twitter) post, purportedly shared by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2012, is going viral on social media.
The post read, "As a patriot Indian, my head hangs in shame when our corrupt leaders do not appear before ED and CBI even after multiple summons by the investigating agencies, when they should have resigned from their posts immediately as soon as the allegations were made."
However, this is a fabricated screenshot.
We did not find any post of this nature on Kejriwal's account. Additionally, we noticed discrepancies in formatting on X.
