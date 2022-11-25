WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims, Gujarat Polls, And FIFA World Cup

WebQoof recap: Here's a round-up of five most viral claim this week.
From misinformation around the ongoing FIFA World Cup to the upcoming Gujarat elections, here's a short recap of some of the most viral claims that we have debunked this week.
An old video showing a group of children sitting inside a stadium wearing traditional Arab attire and reciting verses of the Quran is going viral on social media with a claim that it from the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.
But, the video is actually almost a year old and shows the inauguration ceremony of Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.
The claim is being widely shared across social media platforms.
A video showing a man standing and talking near a severely-injured woman, in what appears to be a hotel room, is going viral on the internet with a claim that the woman was killed by her 'Muslim partner', yet again pushing the 'love jihad' conspiracy theory.
The claim is being shared to push the 'love jihad' conspiracy theory.
However, speaking to The Quint, Mukesh Joga, Inspector General, Jabalpur range, said that the accused's name was Hemant Rajendra Bhadane, a resident of Maharashtra's Nasik, who has been named in around 37 cases.
We have noticed an uptick in false communal claims being shared on the internet after the Shraddha Walkar murder case. You can read our story on how 'communal disinformation has taken centre stage after the incident' here.
Read our fact-check here.
A purported 'exit poll', which shows a landslide win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat in the upcoming elections, is being shared on social media to claim that the party will comfortably form the government in the state.
However, the graphic is fake. Watch the video.
A disturbing video showing a man hitting a woman in front of their child is being widely shared on the internet with a claim that the man belonged to the Muslim community and the woman was a Hindu.
The video shows the man hitting his wife in front of their child.
But we found that the communal spin added to the incident was false. Firstly, the video is from 2015 and both the people seen in the video are from the Muslim community.
Read here.
A picture of the recently built Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh is being widely shared on the internet with a claim that the airport is the first one in the state.
Donyi Polo Airport is the third operational airport in Arunanchal Pradesh.
But we found that it is Arunachal Pradesh's fourth airport after Tezu, Pasighat, and Zero. However, as per the information available on the website of the Airport Authority of India, Zero is currently non-operational, which makes Donyi Polo the third operational and fourth commercial airport in the state.
Read here.
