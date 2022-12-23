WebQoof Recap: Of Bharat Jodo Yatra And BF.7 Variant of COVID

XBB is not a new variant, it is a subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Speaking to The Quint, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, physician and epidemiologist, who has extensively worked on vaccines and health systems, said, "XBB is a BA.2 subvariant and is not very different from previous variants of Omicron."

Moreover, available research by different health organisations, including the World Health Organisation, so far does not show that XBB could be more dangerous than there previous variants.