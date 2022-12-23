WebQoof Recap: Of Bharat Jodo Yatra And BF.7 Variant of COVID

WebQoof Recap: Here's a recap of stories that misled people this week.
From misinformation around the Bharat Jodo Yatra, recently-concluded 2022 FIFA Wold Cup to misleading claims about the XBB variant of COVID-19, here's a recap of some of the most viral claims that we debunked this week.
Amid a surge of COVID-19 infections in China, a viral text message regarding a new wave due to the XBB variant of the COVID-19 virus is being widely shared on social media. It makes several claims regarding the symptoms, effects, and mortality rate of the infection.
XBB is not a new variant, it is a subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Speaking to The Quint, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, physician and epidemiologist, who has extensively worked on vaccines and health systems, said, "XBB is a BA.2 subvariant and is not very different from previous variants of Omicron."
Moreover, available research by different health organisations, including the World Health Organisation, so far does not show that XBB could be more dangerous than there previous variants.
A video showing former Union Minister Jitendra Singh bending in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared to claim that it shows Singh tying Gandhi's shoelaces while the Bharat Jodo Yatra was crossing Rajasthan's Alwar.
Rajasthan Congress leader Jaswant Gurjar shared a video with us that showed Singh bending down to tie his own shoelaces. This video was also shared by several other journalists on Twitter.
A photo showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a railway station with the clock showing the time as 04:20 is being widely shared on Twitter to make fun of the prime minister.
In Hindi, 420 refers to someone who tricks or fools other people for their own benefit.
However, we found the photo in the claim was edited to make the clock show a different time. In the original photo, PM Modi is seen at Uttar Pradesh's Banaras Railway Station and the clock shows 1:13.
Several media organisations such as shared a video of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi hugging a woman to claim that it shows the former hugging his mother after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating France in the penalties on Sunday, 18 December.
Pictures uploaded by Reuters and Getty Images show Celia Maria Cuccittini, Messi's mother, wearing a violet jersey and not Argentina's official jersey.
Moreover, the woman's hair colour and arm tattoo as seen in the viral video did not match with Cuccittini's pictures from the match.
A video of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone talking about her life while having tears in her eyes is being shared by people was shared with a claim that the calls for boycotting her upcoming movie Pathaan has made her emotional.
The video is four years old and showed Padukone talking about her struggles with battling depression. The video was uploaded on the YouTube handle of Live Love Laugh Foundation (LLLF), an organisation founded by her that aims to create awareness about mental health and reduce stigma associated with mental illness.
