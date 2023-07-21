WebQoof Recap: Of Manipur, Chandrayaan-3 and Seema Haider

WebQoof Recap: From Seema Haider to ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, here's a recap of viral misinformation.
(Photo: The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
From old visuals being passed of as clips showing the historic launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 to false claims surrounding former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's lineage, here's a recap of five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
After ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, a video of a launch as seen from a plane went viral on social media.
Users shared the video, claiming that IndiGo passengers flying from Chennai to Bangladesh's Dhaka witnessed the historic event from their airplane windows.
The video is old and is not related to Chandrayaan-3's launch.
However, the video could be traced back to December 2022 and reportedly shows the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9.
Read our fact-check here.
Social media users shared a set of photos to falsely claim that both showed Seema Haider, a woman who came from Pakistan to Uttar Pradesh's Rabupura.
The photos, one of which shows a woman in military clothes, were shared to claim that Haider is a spy from Pakistan.
In reality, the photos show two different women. The woman in military fatigues is Samia Rehman, who is a major in the Pakistan army and an actor in Pakistani television series 'Sinf-e-Aahan'
A video showing a church engulfed in a massive fire went viral on social media, claiming that 'pro-BJP extremists' burned down a 300-year0old church in Manipur.
However, the claim is false. The video shows a fire at the Église Notre-Dame de Drosnay church in Drosnay, France.
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
Several social media users shared a post, claiming that the government's annual Haj subsidy of Rs 685 crores was more than the budget of Chandrayaan-3, which was Rs 615 crores.
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
This claim is misleading, as the Haj subsidy was scrapped in 2018 and the figure in the claim was the amount for the year 2011.
Read our fact-check here.
Two posts questioning former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's lineage went viral on social media. Social media users shared a photo of Nehru with his mother, falsely claiming that:
Nehru actually belonged to the Muslim community and his mother's name was Thussu Rehman Bai.
Nehru's grandfather's real name was Giazuddin Ghazi.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
However, historical evidence suggests that Nehru belonged to a family of Kashmiri Pandits. We found that his mother's name was Swarup Rani Nehru and his grandfather was named Ganga Dhar Nehru.
Read our detailed fact-check here.
