WebQoof Recap: Around France Protests, Communal Claims, Manipur Violence & More

Here's a recap of five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
From unrelated visuals being falsely linked to France protests to misleading communal claims about 'love-jihad' being shared with videos, here's a recap of five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A video showing several cars falling down a building and crashing to the ground is going viral as one from France in the light of the recent violent protests in the country.
Social media users wrote that the video wasn't from Syria or Afghanistan but from France, where "9% of the population has brought down entire cities!" talking about the Muslim population in the country.
This comes after the country witnessed several days of violent protests after the police allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old for driving a car without a license.
However, the video is not from the recent Paris protests but has been taken from the eighth instalment of the Fast and the Furious film series, which was released in 2017.
A video showing a woman asking the parents and girls from the Hindu community to stay alert and away from boys from the Muslim community while warning them about 'love jihad' is going viral on the internet.
The claim states that the video shows Kajal Shingala, an Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer from Gujarat.
However, the video does show Kajal Shingala, also known as Kajal Hindustani, but she is a right-wing activist and not an IPS Officer from Gujarat, as claimed.
Several visuals are being widely shared on social media platforms, along with the claim stating that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), died in a road accident in the United States.
Twitter Blue user Dr Vishal Garg (archive here) and Consulting Editor of Zee News Deepak Chaurasia (archive here), among others, shared the image along with the claim.
However,
Both visuals are from the United States; they are old and not related to a recent accident.
While The Quint could not independently verify if Pannun was alive or not, people close to Pannun have taken to Twitter to claim that he is alive.
Pannun also shared a video of himself outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on 6 July.
A viral video showing a man being thrashed with belts by two girls is going viral on social media as an incident from Gujarat.
The users have claimed that a Muslim man tried to sexually assault a schoolgirl who belonged to the Hindu community.
It goes on to state that the man was later beaten up by the crowd after getting caught.
(Note: The videos in the links below may be distressing to some. Viewer’s discretion is advised.)
We found out that the video is from 24 June and from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The DCP of Kagadapith police station dismissed communal claims and said that the accused was not Muslim.
The man was identified as one Vijay Sarkate, who was thrashed publicly for allegedly stalking and trying to sexually assault a minor.
A video of a huge crowd walking through fields is being shared on the internet with users claiming that it shows tribals escaping from the 'pro-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) militants' attacks in Manipur.
Those sharing the video have posted it with a caption that said, "Pro-BJP militants again heavily bombarded tribal areas. Tribals fled to the jungles to save their lives. Manipur is burning since 60 days, and Modi is trying to strengthen his booth for electoral gains."
However, the video is not related to Manipur.
It is from Syria's Golan, which is occupied by Israel. The video was reportedly taken during a protest against the construction of the wind turbine project.
