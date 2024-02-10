How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz and find out how much fake news did you fall for this week.
(Source: The Quint)
From false claims around American singer Taylor Swift showing support to former US President Donald Trump to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly using a body double for the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', social media was abuzz with misinformation.
Take our quiz to find out how much misinformation fooled you this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)