Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:

WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz to find out how much misinformation misled you this week.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz to find out how much misinformation misled you this week.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

From misinformation around former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to old visuals being shared to claim Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with another accident recently, the internet was filled with such fake claims this week.

So, how many of them caught up to you? Take our quiz and find out how much misinformation misled you this week.

Also ReadOver 300 EVMs Captured Inside a Shop in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli? A Fact-Check

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT