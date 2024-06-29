Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take WebQoof's quiz to figure out how much misinformation you fell for this week.

Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz to figure out how many fake claims fooled you this week.</p></div>
i

WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz to figure out how many fake claims fooled you this week.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

From misinformation around Palestine to an old and edited video passed off as the Afghanistan cricket team players recently raising 'Vande Mataram' slogans, social media platforms were rife with several such fake claims.

Take our quiz to figure out how many of them fooled you this week.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Arvind Kejriwal, Jawaharlal Nehru & More

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT