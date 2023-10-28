How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

WebQoof Weekend Quiz | Take our quiz to find out how much misinformation mislead you this week.
(Photo: The Quint)
From images generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools being shared as recent visuals from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war to a video of a child being beaten falsely linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), social media was filled with misinformation this week.
Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)