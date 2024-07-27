Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our weekend quiz and check how many fake claims on the internet misled you this week.

Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Quiz | Take this quiz to check how many false claims misled you this week.</p></div>
i

WebQoof Quiz | Take this quiz to check how many false claims misled you this week.

(Photo: The Quint)

From an unrelated video being falsely linked to Vande Bharat Express to an altered image of United States Vice-President Kamala Harris going viral, take our quiz to figure out how many such fake claims on social media platforms fooled you this week.

