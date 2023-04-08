Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz and find out how much fake news misled you this week.
Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:

WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz and find out how much fake news you fell for this week.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz and find out how much fake news you fell for this week.</p></div>

From a false claim about the Tata group only charging one rupee for building the new Parliament building to visuals of Ram Navami celebrations circulating with misleading claims, take our weekly quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT