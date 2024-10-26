How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

advertisement
From a viral quote being attributed to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut to a video targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu going viral, take our quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)