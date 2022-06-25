How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
(Photo: The Quint)
From misinformation surrounding the political turmoil in Maharashtra to old and unrelated visuals being linked to the pan-India Agnipath scheme protests, take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)