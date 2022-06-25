How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.
Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Updated:

Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.</p></div>

From misinformation surrounding the political turmoil in Maharashtra to old and unrelated visuals being linked to the pan-India Agnipath scheme protests, take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: 25 Jun 2022,09:03 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT