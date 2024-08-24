Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz and find out how much fake news misled you this week.

Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz and find out how much fake news did you fall for this week.</p></div>
i

WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz and find out how much fake news did you fall for this week.

(Source: The Quint)

advertisement

From misinformation around the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to fake letters and screenshots passed off as authentic, social media was filled with pieces of misinformation this week. Take our quiz and find out how much fake news misled you this week.

Also ReadHow Bangladesh Unrest Is Being Used to Spread Anti-Muslim Hatred in India

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT