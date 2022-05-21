How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

From unrelated image linked to Varanasi temple to claims around Assam's flood, here's what fooled public this week.
Take our quiz to find out how much fake news did you fall for this week.

From an image of the Nandi statue falsely linked to Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple to an old video shared as a recent incident from Assam floods, take our quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

