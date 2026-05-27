Does This Video Show a Fan Falling on Students in India? No, It's From Nepal

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A video is going viral on social media with the claim that a fan fell on the heads of four students in a government school in India, leaving one of them seriously injured.
What did the post say?: The post, shared by X (formerly Twitter) user 'mshahi0024', featured the video of the incident with the caption, "A fan fell on the heads of 4 children in a government school, leaving one child badly injured. Look at how they are forced to sit like cockroaches on a single bench in extreme summer heat. Meanwhile, BJP ministers openly say, if you want good roads, pay tolls, and if you want good school infrastructure, go to private schools."
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search of the video's keyframes via Google Lens led us to the same video uploaded by an X user named 'Siraj Noorani' on 22 May, mentioning that the incident took place at a school in Nepal's Birgunj.
The caption of the post stated, "#Nepal-Two students of class 7 were injured when a ceiling fan fell on them while classes were being held at Siddhartha School in Birgunj. The school said the students were treated after the incident."
A simple Google search with keywords 'Nepal Siddhartha school Birgunj fan fell students' led us to several Nepal-based news reports on the incident.
24 Ghanta Nepal shared the video on their official Facebook handle on 22 May with the caption, "A student was injured after a ceiling fan reportedly fell during a class at a school in Birgunj, creating panic among students and teachers. The incident has raised serious concerns about the condition of school infrastructure and the safety of children inside classrooms."
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