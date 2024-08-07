Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Does Not Show Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh’s Assassination Site

No, This Video Does Not Show Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh’s Assassination Site

The original video was posted on 2 April, months before the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Anoushka Jain
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | This video is not of Ismail Haniyeh's assassination site.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | This video is not of Ismail Haniyeh's assassination site.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video claiming to show the location of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination has gone viral on X (previously Twitter). This follows after the Haniyeh was reportedly assassinated in Tehran shortly after attending the inauguration ceremony for the new Iranian president.

An X user shared the video with the caption, "From the location where the Mujahid leader was targeted" (translated from Arabic using Google Translate).

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, the video has garnered over one million views across X.

What is the truth? The original video predates the incident by four months.

  • The video was first shared on X on 2 April .

Also ReadFalse Claim About Indian Army Entering Bangladesh Shared on Social Media

How did we find the truth? We conducted a reverse image search using Google Lens.

  • We found an X post shared on 2 April, with a caption that stated, 'Until this moment, and after hours of Israeli airstrikes on the vicinity of the Iranian consulate in the Mezzeh neighbourhood of the capital Damascus, the search for additional casualties among the IRGC militias and other individuals is ongoing.'

  • This caption refers to the destruction of the Iranian consulate in Syria following a widely reported deadly air strike.

  • This predates the assassination by four months, making it impossible for the video to show the location where Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

  • We also found news reports about the attack on generals in Syria, including one in BBC.

The original story was published by many reputable news sources, such as the BBC.

(Source: BBC/Screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More about Haniyeh's assassination:

  • Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, was assassinated in Tehran on 31 July by an explosive device smuggled into his guesthouse, an act linked to Israel, though they have not publicly claimed responsibility.

  • This incident, along with Israel's claim of killing Hamas commander Mohammed Deif in a 13 July air raid on Gaza, threatens to escalate violence in the Middle East and disrupt cease-fire negotiations in Gaza.

Conclusion: Clearly, this video has been shared with a false caption following the outrage regarding the assassination attempt.

Also ReadFact-Check: RBI NOT Going to Penalise People For Holding Accounts in Two Banks

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT