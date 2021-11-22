Vir Das’ Middle Name Isn’t Abdullah, Edited Wikipedia Page Goes Viral

A screenshot of comedian Vir Das' Wikipedia page is going viral across social media, which shows Das' middle name as 'Abdullah'. The photo is being widely shared after Das uploaded a video titled 'I come from two Indias', which caused controversy.which caused controversy.

However, we found that Vir Das' Wikipedia page was edited to add the name 'Abdullah' at the beginning on the article. The archived version, as well as the corrected version of the page, do not reflect this name.

Additionally, Team WebQoof also saw that other sections of the page had also been edited to include offensive statements, but were later changed back to their original version.