Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video From Nepal Viral as Iranians Fleeing the Country Amid Protests

Unrelated Video From Nepal Viral as Iranians Fleeing the Country Amid Protests

This video is from Dolpha Highlands in Nepal and not Iran, as claimed.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from Nepal and not Iran as claimed.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video is from Nepal and not Iran as claimed. 

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

As anti-government protests continue across Iran, a video showing several people climbing a mountain is being shared with the claim that Iranians are fleeing the country to escape the violence.

Those sharing the clip wrote, "Thousands of Iranians are fleeing Teheran to the mountains fearing for their very lives. Please pray for the people of Iran." (sic.)

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is from Nepal, dating back to 2025 and not Iran, as claimed.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Christian Student Assaulted in Pakistan

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a post on Instagram by "Made in Nepal," from 2 June 2025, which featured the same clip as the viral video.

  • The post said that every year, thousands travelled to Dolpa’s highlands to harvest yarsagumba, or “Himalayan Gold,” a valuable medicinal fungus found at high altitudes.

  • It also mentioned that the risky journey sustained families for a year but also exposed collectors to harsh weather and altitude-related dangers.

  • We also found the same video on a Facebook page named Dolpa which was shared on 29 May 2025.

  • These two posts confirm that the video predates the ongoing unrest in Iran.

  • Additionally, as per media reports by Sky News and Le Monde, several people are fleeing Tehran amid the ongoing turmoil.

Conclusion: The viral clip is from Nepal and dates back to 2025. It is not related to the protests in Iran.

Also ReadOld Video From Kathua Falsely Shared as One of Anjel Chakma’s Last Video
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT