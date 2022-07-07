News Outlets Falsely Claim 'Pro-Pakistan' Chants Raised After MP Panchayat Polls

A video showing people celebrating the victory of a person called Wajid Khan in the panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district has gone viral online with a false claim that chants of 'Pakistan zindabad' were raised.

The false claim was given publicity not only by social media users but also news channels and right-wing publications like Dainik Bhaskar, Times Now, News Nation, OpIndia Hindi, among others.

However, when we slowed down the video, we found that the crowd was raising slogans of 'Wajid bhai zindabad' and not 'Pakistan zindabad.' We also received more videos of the celebrations from Khan, which showed that the claim was false.

The matter is under investigation with the Forensic Science Laboratory but according to senior police officials, the preliminary investigations show that 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans were not raised.