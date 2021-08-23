Video of Vendor Mixing Urine With Water Given False Muslim Angle

A viral video of a street food vendor allegedly mixing urine with water was used to falsely claim that he is from the Muslim community.
A viral video on social media claimed that the street food vendor allegedly mixing urine with water belongs to the Muslim community.
However, we found that the incident that took place in Assam's Guwahati is being shared with a false claim. Jyoti Lahan, officer-in-charge of Bharalumukh police station told us that the vendor is a Hindu and has been identified as Akrul Sahini.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: "पहले जग में पेशाब किया और वह पेशाब पीने वाले पानी में आधा डाला और आधा बाहर फेंक दिया ताकि ग्राहक को भी पता ना चले बाहर खाने पीने के शौकीन लोगों इन जिहादियों का क्या करोगे"
(Translated: First, passed urine in a jug and then he poured half of the into the drinking water and threw the other half so that the customer doesn't even know. People who are fond of eating and drinking outside, what will you do about these jihadis)
The video is massively viral on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched on Google using relevant keywords and came across an article by 'Time8' that carried a screengrab of the viral video and mentioned that the incident took place in Guwahati in Assam.
The article identified the man seen in the video as one Akrul Sahini who was arrested for allegedly mixing urine in water used for cleaning utensils at his stall by the roadside.
Another report by Pratidin Time published on Friday, 20 August, mentioned that the 60-year-old Sahini, a street food vendor, is a resident of Bharalumukh’s Bhootnath area.
The article identified the accused as Akrul Sahini.
We then reached out to Jyoti Lahan, officer-in-charge of Bharalumukh police station who said that the accused is not from the Muslim community.
Evidently, a viral video of a vendor allegedly mixing urine with water was used to falsely claim that he is from the Muslim community.
