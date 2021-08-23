Video of Vendor Mixing Urine With Water Given False Muslim Angle

We searched on Google using relevant keywords and came across an article by 'Time8' that carried a screengrab of the viral video and mentioned that the incident took place in Guwahati in Assam.

The article identified the man seen in the video as one Akrul Sahini who was arrested for allegedly mixing urine in water used for cleaning utensils at his stall by the roadside.

Another report by Pratidin Time published on Friday, 20 August, mentioned that the 60-year-old Sahini, a street food vendor, is a resident of Bharalumukh’s Bhootnath area.