Video of Police Being Attacked is From Ghaziabad, Not Bareilly 

An article published by The Times of India on 28 August 2018 mentioned that the police said that a person identified as Imran had gone to State Bank of India’s Balram Nagar branch in Loni to get some details corrected in his Aadhaar card.

“But instead of standing in the queue, he went directly to the bank official. When the official objected to his behaviour and asked him to stand in the queue, he allegedly started creating a ruckus,” the report mentioned.

After getting into an argument with constable Anup, Imran, who was asked to leave the bank premises, came back with 10-15 people who allegedly got physical with the cop. “Relatives of Imran alleged he was beaten up by the constable during the argument, which led to the scuffle later,” TOI report stated.

Further, the claim that video is from Bareilly was also viral in 2018 and was fact-checked by Navbharat Times.