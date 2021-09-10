Video of Mob Thrashing Boy in MP's Dewas Shared With a Communal Spin

Taking cue from here, we used relevant keywords and searched on Google that led us to news reports by several media outlets detailing the incident.

A report by The Times of India on 4 September read that a mob had thrashed a 16-year-old boy in Dewas district, suspecting a case of 'love jihad', as he was travelling with a 12-year-old girl.

The police said that the duo had eloped from their homes in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and that the minors belonged to the same community, the report added.

The mob thrashed the boy suspecting that he belonged to a minority community.

Quint Hindi, too, had carried visual of the incident in its report published on 4 September.