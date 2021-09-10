Video of Mob Thrashing Boy in MP's Dewas Shared With a Communal Spin

The claim states the boy was thrashed over love jihad suspicion.
A video of a mob thrashing a minor boy surrounded by police is being circulated on social media to claim that he belonged to the Muslim community and was beaten up by members of Bajrang Dal, over suspicion of 'love jihad' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
However, we found that the incident took place in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh and that the minor duo who had eloped from their homes in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, belonged to the same community, ie Hindu.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the claim in Hindi that reads: "हिंदू लड़की को लेकर भाग रहा था अब्दुल, बजरंग दल ने पकड़कर की पिटाई."
(Translation: Abdul was eloping with a Hindu girl. Members of Bajrang Dal thrashed him.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On carefully looking at the video, we noticed that the visuals showed 'Sonkatch Toll Plaza' in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.
Screengrab from viral video (L), and Sonkatch Toll Plaza (R).
Taking cue from here, we used relevant keywords and searched on Google that led us to news reports by several media outlets detailing the incident.
A report by The Times of India on 4 September read that a mob had thrashed a 16-year-old boy in Dewas district, suspecting a case of 'love jihad', as he was travelling with a 12-year-old girl.
The police said that the duo had eloped from their homes in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and that the minors belonged to the same community, the report added.
The mob thrashed the boy suspecting that he belonged to a minority community.
Quint Hindi, too, had carried visual of the incident in its report published on 4 September.
The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.
No arrests have been made in the case so far, therefore it is not possible to say whether people in the mob are members of Bajrang Dal or not, Bhadoria added.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Akansha Bhichote further told us that both the minors belonged to the Hindu community and that a case has been registered against 15 unidentified people.
Clearly, an incident of a minor boy being beaten over suspicion of 'love jihad' was further communalised on social media.
