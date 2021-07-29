Video of Man Gored By Bull Shared With a False Communal Spin

A graphic 30-second video of an old man being gored to death by a bull was shared on social media, with users implying that the victim, who succumbed to his injuries, was a Muslim man.

However, we found reports that identified the elderly man as one Deep Chand of Saundhapur, Haryana. The CCTV footage shows the man hitting the bull with a cane and the bull retaliating to the aggression.