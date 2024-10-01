Fact-Check: This Video Does Not Show a Bridge Along NH-44 in Jammu and Kashmir

advertisement
A video showing a suspended bridge nestled in a hilly terrain is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows visuals of a bridge along National Highway 44 (NH-44) in Jammu and Kashmir.
At the time of writing this report, this post by X user '@ExploreBharat47' gathered over 28 lakh views and 16,000 likes on the platform.
(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
But...?: The claim is false. The video shows the Beipanjiang bridge, built between the Yunnan and Guizhou provinces in China.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification extension on Google Chrome.
This led us to a shorter version of the video, shared on the verified Facebook page of the Chinese Embassy in France, which mentioned that the video showed the Beipanjiang bridge.
Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword searching using the bridge's name on Google, which returned several news reports carrying visuals of the structure.
The BBC, in a 2022 report, said that China's Beipanjiang bridge, which connects the Yunnan and Guizhou provinces in the country, was the highest bridge in the world.
China's stated-owned broadcaster China Daily also shared a video of the bridge on its Facebook page in 2020.
Indian news organisations, such as Times of India and Mint also published reports and videos about this bridge.
According to the website of the Guinness World Records, the Beipanjiang bridge, also known as the Duge bridge, is a four-lane bridge and is the highest one in the world, standing at a mean height of 565 metres.
Conclusion: A video of the Beipanjiang bridge in China has gone viral with the false claim that it shows NH-44 in Jammu and Kashmir.
