Video From Brazil Passed Off as Terrorist Arrested in Srinagar

A viral video from Brazil was used to falsely claim that it showed a terrorist being arrested in J&K's Srinagar.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
CLAIM
Journalist Ramesh Awasthi shared the video on Facebook with the claim: "श्रीनगर live - आतंक वादी गिरफ़्तार। भारतमाता के वीरो की जय हो। #Kashmir (sic)."
(Translated: Srinagar live - terrorist arrested. All hail Indian heroes)
His post had garnered 2,78,000 views and 3,000 shares at the time of writing the article.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
With the help of InVID, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and reverse searched them on Google, that led us to a report published by Brazilian media outlet Istoé on 2 August.
The article, carrying the viral visuals, mentioned that the incident took place in Pérola in Brazil's Paraná on 1 August when police asked a 17-year-old motorcyclist to stop, however, the boy didn't stop and tried to flee.
Screenshot of the article carrying the viral visuals.
As per the police, the officers who were patrolling saw the boy allegedly indulging in a "suspicious activity," and later seized his motorcycle due to license debts, Brazilian news portal G1 reported.
We then searched on Google and YouTube with keywords 'vídeo de perseguição de adolescente policial perola' (Translated: perola police teenager chase video) and came across longer versions of the viral video that can be viewed here and here.
Since the longer version is clearer as compared to the viral one, we noticed two shops by the name of 'House Jack' and 'Bat O'.
Two shops could be identified in the longer version of the viral clip.
Next, taking a cue from here, we were able to trace the location on Google Maps and found that the area seen in the viral video is indeed located in Brazil.
Left: Viral video. Right: View available on Google Maps.
Here's a live view of the said location available on Google Maps.
Evidently, a viral video from Brazil was used to falsely claim that it showed a terrorist being arrested in J&K's Srinagar.
