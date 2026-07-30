Clip of Building Collapsing in Kashmir Falsely Shared as Visuals of Assam Floods

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A video showing a wide building crumbling into the ground and washing away is gushing water is being widely shared on social media, amid the ongoing floods in Assam, which have claimed 78 lives and impacted around three lakh people as on 30 July.
Media organisation NewsX also shared this clip as part of their coverage of the Assam floods.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to YouTube video by News18 Urdu, which identified the location and Beerwah in Budgam, Kashmir.
The reporter said that around two dozen shops near the Beerwah bus stand got washed away in the Sukhnag river during flash floods in the area.
A search for relevant news reports led us to one by The Times of India, which carried a clip from the video, which also identified the location as Beerwah in Kashmir.
The article added that the structure which collapsed was a shopping complex, and that no casualties had been reported.
Conclusion: A video of a shopping complex collapsing in the river in Kashmir's Budgam is being falsely shared as a video from the Assam floods.
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