Unrelated Photo of a Girl Shared with a False ‘Love Jihad’ Claim

Pictures of a girl’s corpse in pink clothes have gone viral on Facebook and Twitter with a false claim that the girl was a victim of “Love Jihad”. However, we found out that the image is from 2018, when a father killed his daughter in Bengal for eloping with a boy belonging to a different community. The posts first went viral on 11 September 2019 when a Twitter user @Aapki_Lekhika shared the image in a tweet. The tweet contained another image of a wedding card. Users have been sharing the tweet with the text that reads, “लव जिहाद का आखिरी पड़ाव... “मौत” | (Translation: Love Jihad's final step...”death”), along with the photos and have now garnered thousands of tweets and comments.

CLAIM

The post claims that the victim’s name is Prerna Vyas. Several other posts made about the issue claim that she was from Jodhpur and that she married a Muslim man named Sameer Khan.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

A reverse image search led us to a story published on DNA from 12 September 2018. The report mentioned that the girl was killed by her father for “eloping with a boy of a different faith.” The report carried the same photo that has now gone viral.

The 12 September 2018 report on honour killing in West Bengal.

The report further states the name of the victim killed is Jahana Khatoon. She was in love with a man called Karan Singh. The girl’s family disapproved of the wedding and killed her. This report was also carried by other news organisations such as News18, Zee News and NDTV.

Further, the second image is of a wedding card that mentions the wedding date as 22 October 2019.

Facebook post of the wedding card from 19 October 2019.

Although the image of the wedding card cannot be authenticated, we can be sure that these are not related events, as the girl was killed in 2018, while the date on the wedding card is of 2019. Evidently, an unrelated image is being circulated on the Internet with a false “love jihad" claim.

