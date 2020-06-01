‘TIME to Go’ Magazine Cover Featuring Donald Trump Not Authentic

(This story was first published on 1 June 2020 and is being republished in light of the same photo being shared amid the US presidential elections.)

Several social media users including actor Daniel Newman have shared the cover of TIME Magazine showing a silhouette of US President Donald Trump. The cover is titled as “TIME...to go”. However, we found that it is not an authentic cover issued by TIME and differs from the official cover, as it does not have any dateline and name of the website.

Author Shobhaa De also shared the image of the cover with the caption: “Pure brilliance!!”

Several users shared the image on Facebook and Twitter.

The viral image and the official TIME magazine covers are very different in terms of layout, let’s see how: Key elements such as the dateline on top right of the official cover (on the right) and the name of the website “time.com” are missing in the viral image.

Left: Viral Image. Right: Official TIME Magazine Cover.

Further, we checked website of The Vault which has TIME magazine’s online archives but could not find any edition which had the cover as the one seen in the viral image. Also, a TIME spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the cover in question is not an authentic one. Clearly, a fake cover featuring a silhouette of US President Trump is being shared as one released by TIME magazine.