NASA Says 14-Year-Old Girl's Selection Was Based on 'False Information'

On 19 August, news agency ANI published a story of a 14-year-old girl from Aurangabad, Maharashtra after she purportedly got selected as a "panellist on the Minority Serving Institution (MSI) Fellowships Virtual Panel of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)."

The story caught attention when several users on Twitter started pointing out the glaring discrepancies in the story, questioning the selection process which was not in line with NASA's official procedure.

We reached out to NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement and found that the youngster's selection was based on "false information regarding her background and credentials."

A public affairs officer at NASA, too, confirmed that the organisation had not accepted a scientific paper from the girl nor had it presented her with any other accolades, as put out by ANI.