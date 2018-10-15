No, Tej Pratap Didn’t Get a Doctorate From Takshashila University

An image of Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap at a college convocation function has been shared on Facebook by a page called “Narendra Modi – True Indian”.

The post claims that Tej Pratap Yadav, who did not even clear his tenth standard exams, received a Doctorate degree from Takshashila University, Bihar.

The Facebook page “Narendra Modi – True Indian” has 1,086,394 followers and 899,671 likes. At the time of writing the story, the post shared by the page about Tej Pratap Yadav had around 2k shares. The post carries a screenshot of a post which dates back to 5 July, 2017.