Video Of Pilgrimage Train From Hyderabad to Karnataka Shared With Communal Twist

Fact-Check: A special train running from Hyderabad to Karnataka was given a communal spin to falsely claim that it reaches West Bengal.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a train decorated with a massive green coloured mosque's dome and golden birds is going viral on social media to claim that this decorated train runs from Hyderabad to West Bengal, specially for Muslim passengers.
An archive can be seen here.
(Archives on similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: We found out that this special train was arranged for pilgrims traveling from Hyderabad to Karnataka’s Wadi to visit Halkatta Shareef during the festival of Urs.
Indian Railways arranges special pilgrimage trains for several festivals.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a YouTube video showing the same decorated train.
The video was shared by a channel 'Gohash' on 2 August 2023 and the title mentioned that it shows the 46th celebration of Urs.
This is a celebration of Badshah Qadiri at Halkatta Shareef at Wadi situated in Gulbarga district, Karnataka.
At 0:09 timestamp, the same train can be seen and we noticed that the it's number matched with the one seen in the viral video, which was 13418.
The decoration on both the trains also matched including the green dome, golden birds, two minarets and two white boards with Urdu text on them.
Both the trains are identical.
We found another YouTube video from 3 August 2023 which carried the same train's clip.
Statement from the Railways: We found an official statement released on 27 July 2023 shared by South Central Railways which mentioned about the special train running for pilgrims.
The press release said, "In order to clear extra rush of pilgrims attending 46th Anniversary Celebrations of Urs – e – Shareef of Great Saint Hazrath Khwaja Syed Mohammed Badesha Quadri Chisthy Yamani on 1stAugust, 2023 at Halkatta Shareef near Wadi junction four special trains will be run as detailed below."
The press release can be seen here.
Conclusion: A special train running from Hyderabad to Karnataka was given a communal spin to falsely claim that it reaches West Bengal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)