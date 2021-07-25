South African Leader Says 'Burn Indian Houses'? No, Video is Clipped

The video of a man calling for 'killing people and burning houses in Indian and White neighbourhoods' has gone viral with a claim that a South African leader urged for violence against these communities.

This comes amid reports of unrest over the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma that widened into an outpouring of anger over the inequality, unemployment, and poverty.

However, we found that the video was clipped from a longer version of the speech and was edited to create a false narrative. In the longer version of the video, eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, can be seen calling for peace in the community. The viral clip was from the part when Kuanda was reading out social media messages that were being shared among rioters.