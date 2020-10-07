Shreyasi Singh Who Joined BJP Is Not Kin of Cong’s Digvijaya Singh

Sister of Shreyasi Singh said that she is the daughter of late Digvijay Singh who was a politician from Bihar. Team Webqoof Social media users falsely claimed that shooter Shreyasi Singh is the daughter of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof Sister of Shreyasi Singh said that she is the daughter of late Digvijay Singh who was a politician from Bihar.

Several social media users falsely claimed that Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of the Bihar elections, is the daughter of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Mansi Singh, sister of Shreyasi Singh told The Quint that she is the daughter of late former union minister Digvijay Singh who was a politician from Bihar.

CLAIM

Social media users took a dig at the Congress party and former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, saying that the leader should quit politics after this development.

News channel Aaj Tak, too, published an article on Shreyasi Singh joining BJP and addressed her as the daughter of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. The article was later updated with the right information.

Several users on social media shared the claim on Twitter and Facebook.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We came across a tweet by BJP Bihar that mentioned that Shreyasi Singh is the daughter of former union minister Digvijay Singh.

Speaking to The Quint, Mansi Singh, sister of Shreyasi Singh said that she is not the daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

“She is the daughter of Digvijay Singh from Bihar who was a union minister and passed away in 2010. He was a part of the Janata Dal United (JDU),” she added.

The BJP uploaded a video on its official YouTube handle on Shreyasi joining the party, wherein, she was addressed as daughter of late Digvijay Singh. Further, Congress leader and former MP CM Digvijaya Singh also issued a clarification saying that Shreyasi Singh is not his daughter.

Evidently, social media users falsely claimed that shooter Shreyasi Singh is the daughter of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

