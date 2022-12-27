Fact-Check: Scripted Video of Older Man Marrying Younger Girl Viral as Real

Fact-check: The video is a staged video.
A video showing an old man marrying a young woman is going viral on social media as a real incident.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found a longer version of the same video on YouTube.
The video was uploaded by a channel named 'Karan Kotnala' on 21 December 2022.
The viral video shows a flipped version of the original video.
The original video carried a disclaimer at 0:38 timestamp which mentions that the video was made for "entertainment purposes only."
The description of the video stated the same.
The video was made for "entertainment purposes only".
Same woman seen in other scripted videos: We found the woman from the viral video in a different scripted video on the same channel.
We found another YouTube channel, 'Crazy Krishav', that had uploaded another video with the same woman.
This actor can be seen in various videos.
Conclusion: We could not identify the original creator of the viral video, however, it is clear that this is a scripted video.
