Fact-Check: Scripted Video of Older Man Marrying Younger Girl Viral as Real

This is a scripted video, which has been made for "entertainment purpose."
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing an old man marrying a young woman is going viral on social media as a real incident.

An archive can be seen here

(Similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is a scripted video. A longer version of the same video carries a disclaimer that specifies the video was made for "entertainment purposes only."

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found a longer version of the same video on YouTube.

  • The video was uploaded by a channel named 'Karan Kotnala' on 21 December 2022.

  • The viral video shows a flipped version of the original video.

  • The original video carried a disclaimer at 0:38 timestamp  which mentions that the video was made for "entertainment purposes only."

  • The description of the video stated the same.

The video was made for "entertainment purposes only".

Same woman seen in other scripted videos: We found the woman from the viral video in a different scripted video on the same channel.

  • We found another YouTube channel, 'Crazy Krishav', that had uploaded another video with the same woman.

This actor can be seen in various videos. 

Conclusion: We could not identify the original creator of the viral video, however, it is clear that this is a scripted video.

