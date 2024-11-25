Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Sanjay Nirupam Criticising Congress Linked to Maharashtra Elections

Old Video of Sanjay Nirupam Criticising Congress Linked to Maharashtra Elections

The video is old and was recorded when Nirupam was no longer a member of the Congress party.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is old and is being falsely linked to Maharashtra assembly elections.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being falsely linked to Maharashtra assembly elections.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam is going viral on the internet with users linking it to the recently concluded 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

What does the post say?: The clip has been posted with a caption that said, "Listen to Maharashtra Congress veteran Sanjay Nirupam."

  • In the video, Nirupam could be heard urging the public to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies and not to "waste" their votes on the Congress party.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to April of this year, when Nirupam had asked people to vote for the BJP amid the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

  • It should be noted that the leader was no longer a member of the Congress party at the time of making such statements.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Images Shared as ‘Vote Jihad’ in 2024 Maharashtra Elections

How did we find that out?: A keyword search on X directed us to a longer version of the video posted on the official handle of Asian News International (ANI).

  • It was published on 19 April and its caption identified Nirupam as a former Congress leader.

News report: A report published in Hindustan Times said that former leader Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam requested people not to "waste" their vote by voting for the Congress. His statements came amid the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

  • It said that Nirupam was expelled by the Congress earlier in April for making "anti-party" statements.

  • However, the leader had claimed that he had already "resigned".

Conclusion: It is clear that an old video of Nirupam is being falsely linked to the recently concluded Maharashtra elections.

Also ReadFake Newspaper Clipping of Uddhav Thackeray Apologising for 1992 Riots Viral

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT