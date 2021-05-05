No, RBI Guv Didn’t Say Vaccine Will Be Available to All by 2022

A tweet by public broadcaster Doordarshan News (DD News) carrying a quote attributed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, saying, “Vaccine would be available to all by the second half of 2022,” has gone viral.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was posted during the Governor's unscheduled live address on 5 May 2021.

We went through his speech and found that he was misquoted by DD News. He was talking about the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) projections from January 2021 for when vaccines would be available in most countries, based on their economic classification.