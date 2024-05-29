Fact-Check: No, This Photo Doesn't Show a Tunnel Connecting Rafah to Egypt

Fact-check: A photo of a tunnel connecting Norther Gaza to Israel is being falsely shared as a photo of a tunnel from Rafah connecting Egypt.
A photo of an underground tunnel is going viral on social media to claim that it connects Rafah from the Southern Gaza to Egypt.
Some background: According to the Gaza health ministry, on 26 May, an airstrike in a camp at Rafah killed 45 Palestinians and injured dozens.
Following this, the Israeli army continued bombing in Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan area including the Indonesian Field Hospital.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and this led us to Getty Images.
A similar image was shared on 7 January 2024, and the description stated that it shows a tunnel reportedly built by the Hamas group, which connects Northern Gaza through the Erez border crossing to Israel.
It adds that Hamas reportedly used this tunnel to attack Israel on 7 October 2023.
The photo was credited to Noam Galai.
The photo is from Northern Gaza and not Rafah.
Conclusion: A photo of a tunnel connecting Norther Gaza to Israel is being falsely shared as a photo of a tunnel from Rafah connecting Egypt.
