Prega News Advert Falsely Shared As Congress' 'Mahalaxmi Scheme' Promo Video

Fact-Check: This ad shows Prega News's advertisement for Womens Day from 2022.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video of an advertisement centered around women is being shared to claim that it shows the promotional video for Congress party's Mahalaxmi scheme launched around the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.
What does the advertisement portray?: The advertisement showcases around four women and talks about women's ability to balance motherhood and careers.
An archive of the post can be found here.
How did we find out?: With a relevant keyword search, we looked for Congress's Mahalaxmi Scheme advertisement.
According to a video uploaded on Congress's YouTube channel on shows a woman on a cycle with a sewing machine and speaking to another woman about how she was able to purchase the device.
To which both of them rejoice about receiving one lakh rupees by Congress.
Nowhere did we find the viral video uploaded by the Congress across its social media handles as a promotion for its scheme.
We, then, divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We found the same video uploaded on Prega News, a Pregnancy Care Partner's YouTube channel, on .
The video's caption read, "Being a mom is extremely rewarding, but does that ever take a toll on your ambitions and dreams? This Women's Day with Prega News, it's time to break free from the nay-sayers of society and bring in confidence to women that #SheCanCarryBoth!"
What is the Mahalaxmi Scheme?: According to the Congress manifesto, the party resolves to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme to provide one lakh rupees per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer.
The funds will be transferred directly to the bank account of the eldest female in the household. If no female is present, the transfer will be made to the account of the eldest family member.
Conclusion: An old women's day advertisement by Prega News is being falsely shared as the advertisement of Congress's Mahalaxmi Scheme.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)