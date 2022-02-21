Police Assaulting Burqa-Clad Women in Ghaziabad Falsely Shared as From Karnataka

A video showing police personnel assaulting and beating women wearing hijab and burqa is being shared on social media claiming that the incident happened in Karnataka.

The claim comes in the backdrop of the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, which started with six students being denied entry to their classrooms in Udupi for wearing hijab.

However, we found that the incident took place at Khoda area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on 13 February, when pro-hijab protesters were thrashed by police with lathis.