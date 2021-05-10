Not a Recent Image of Harsh Vardhan Protesting Against WB Violence

A photograph of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with Minister of State (MoS) Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh and Vijay Goel is being shared on social media insinuating that the health minister was protesting flouting all COVID protocols amid a raging pandemic.

The image, however, is not recent. The image dates back to 2019, when BJP ministers protested the violence that occurred at Amit Shah's roadshow in West Bengal.

This comes a few days after the BJP announced and held a nationwide protest against the post-poll violence in West Bengal, in which many lost their lives.