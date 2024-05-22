Does This Video Show People Moving Towards PoK's Muzaffarabad in Protest? No!

Fact-Check | The video is from Congress' rally and is unrelated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a huge crowd gathered on the streets is going viral with a claim that it shows people from different cities moving towards Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in protest.
You can view an archive of the post here.
What is the truth?: The video dates back to April of this year and shows visuals from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
How did we find that out?: Team WebQoof searched the keyframes of the viral video using Google Lens. This directed us to a clearer version uploaded on Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress' official Instagram handle.
It was published on 17 April and its caption when translated to English said, "The picture of Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow in Saharanpur today shows that the government of INDIA is coming."
We noticed that several flags with Congress party symbols could be seen, which further proved that it was indeed taken during a roadshow of the party.
Flags with Congress' symbols can be seen in the video.
News reports: We found several video news reports that covered Vadra's roadshow in Saharanpur. TV9 Bharatvarsh's official YouTube channel, too, had shared visuals from the roadshow.
It was published on 17 April and was titled, "Priyanka Gandhi road show begins in Saharanpur, seeking votes in support of candidate Imran Masood."
In the background, about a minute into the video, we noticed a signboard that said "Everest Studios."
Geolocating the place: We searched for the shop's name on Google Maps, and then used the 'street view' option that helped us in finding the exact location where the video was filmed.
Comparing visuals: When we compared keyframes from the video shared on Instagram to visuals available on Google Maps, we could conclude that the former was indeed captured in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is from Uttar Pradesh and does not show protests in PoK.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)