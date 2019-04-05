Were Pakistan Flags Raised During Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Roadshow?

Several photos and videos from Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s pre-nomination roadshow in Kerala’s Wayanad have been doing the rounds on social media, with the claim that Pakistani flags were raised during the event.

Several WebQoof readers also submitted similar images to check the veracity of the claims.

In the video, also shared by Congress’ official Twitter handle, Gandhi and AICC general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi can be seen standing on a truck and waving during their roadshow. The flags can also be seen in the frame of the video.