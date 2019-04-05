Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Were Pakistan Flags Raised During Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Roadshow?

Were Pakistan Flags Raised During Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Roadshow?

Videos from Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad roadshow are being shared with claim that Pak flags were raised during the event.
The Quint
WebQoof
Updated:
Several social media users shared videos from Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad roadshow, claiming Pakistani flags were raised during the event.
|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
)Several social media users shared videos from Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad roadshow, claiming Pakistani flags were raised during the event.
Don’t fall for fake news, click here to check out The Quint’s WebQoof stories.

(Note: This story was first published on 5 April 2019. It is now being republished as a video from the same roadshow in Wayanad is being shared with a misleading claim.)

CLAIM

Several photos and videos from Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s pre-nomination roadshow in Kerala’s Wayanad have been doing the rounds on social media, with the claim that Pakistani flags were raised during the event.

Several WebQoof readers also submitted similar images to check the veracity of the claims.

In the video, also shared by Congress’ official Twitter handle, Gandhi and AICC general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi can be seen standing on a truck and waving during their roadshow. The flags can also be seen in the frame of the video.

Videos with similar claims were also shared on Facebook and Twitter by several individual users and pages.

A WhatsApp forward submitted by a WebQoof reader.

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra also Tweeted after the rally, saying, “First partition was done by Terrorist Jinnah. Next could be Rahul Gandhi. Islamic flags welcomed him to Kerala.”

Also ReadDid Cong Stop IUML Flags at Wayanad Rally? Both Say ‘False Report’

THE TRUTH

While the photos and videos doing the round are not doctored, the claims are incorrect.

The flags seen during Gandhi’s rally are not Islamic flags, nor are they Pakistani flags. They belong to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a state political party in Kerala.

A side-by-side comparison of the flags makes this clear beyond doubt.

A side-by-side comparison of the Pakistani national flag (left) and the IUML flag.
A side-by-side comparison of the Islamic flag (left) and the IUML flag.

Thus, it is clear that Pakistani or Islamic flags were not raised during Gandhi’s rally.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9910181818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 05 Apr 2019,04:11 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT