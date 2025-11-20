How the 'Refund' Tactic Turns Your Online Orders Into Scammers' Payday

Clicking “Buy Now” on any e-commerce website or app is as routine as breathing for many. A delivery arriving within the next 15 minutes and another by tomorrow morning shape our day’s schedule accordingly. But while you track your order, a scammer somewhere is tracking you as well. Soon enough, you receive a phone call from a scammer impersonating a customer care executive, telling you about your “failed” order. What’s next? A refund can only be initiated if you follow their instructions. But instead of a refund, they trap you into making multiple payments.

We analyse the e-commerce scam in which fraudsters target your wallet with a convincing pitch and what you can do to identify their tricks.