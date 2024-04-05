Fact-Check: Old Image From 2018 Shared as Recent Visuals of Taiwan Earthquake

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old Image From 2018 Shared as Recent Visuals of Taiwan Earthquake

This image is from the 2018 earthquake that hit Hualien in South Taiwan.
Khushi Mehrotra
Published:

Fact-Check: The image is from the 2018 earthquake that hit Taiwan.

An image of a tilted building is being shared as visuals from the recent earthquake in Taiwan.

The image was shared by news organisation ET Now on 3 April.

Is this true?: While this image is from Taiwan, it is not recent.

  • The visual is from the Hualien earthquake in Taiwan in 2018.

How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the same and came across a report by the Voice of America (VOA) which carried the same viral image. The report was from 7 Februrary 2018.

Here is a comparison between the two images. 

  • A 6.4 magnitude earthquake had hit Hualien in Taiwan, killing 17 people and injured 300 people.

  • Among the majorly damaged structures was a hospital.

  • The report gave image credits to the Associated Press (AP).

Here is a close-up of the image credits. 

  • We undertook a relevant keyword search on the AP newsroom editorial photo archives and came across similar images.

  • Both these images were dated 7 Februrary 2018. They images were described as a residential building that collapsed on its first floor after an earthquake hit Hualien, southern Taiwan.

Here is a link to the image. 

Here is a link to the image. 

Conclusion: Clearly, an old image is being shared as recent visuals of the earthquake in Taiwan.

