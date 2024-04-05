Fact-Check: Old Image From 2018 Shared as Recent Visuals of Taiwan Earthquake

Fact-Check: The image is from the 2018 earthquake that hit Taiwan.
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the same and came across a report by the Voice of America (VOA) which carried the same viral image. The report was from 7 Februrary 2018.
Here is a comparison between the two images.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake had hit Hualien in Taiwan, killing 17 people and injured 300 people.
Among the majorly damaged structures was a hospital.
The report gave image credits to the Associated Press (AP).
Here is a close-up of the image credits.
We undertook a relevant keyword search on the AP newsroom editorial photo archives and came across similar images.
Both these images were dated 7 Februrary 2018. They images were described as a residential building that collapsed on its first floor after an earthquake hit Hualien, southern Taiwan.
Here is a link to the image.
Here is a link to the image.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old image is being shared as recent visuals of the earthquake in Taiwan.
