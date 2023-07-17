Old Video of Dirty Flight Falsely Shared As British Airways Flying From Pakistan

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Dirty Flight Falsely Shared As British Airways Flying From Pakistan

This clip is from 2016 and reportedly shows a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight from Jeddah to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.
Rujuta Thete
Fact-check: An old video from Saudi Arabian Airlines is being shared as a video of British Airways flying from Pakistan to London.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing unhygienic and dirty aircraft cabin including toilets is going viral on social media to claim that this is the condition of British Airways flight, which was flying to London from Pakistan.

The truth: This video dates back to 2016 and reportedly shows Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) Airbus A330 from Jeddah to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across old news reports about this incident.

  • A report by Arab News shared on 7 September 2016 carried screenshots from this viral video.

  • It stated that the video shows the unhygienic condition of the flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) Airbus A330 from Jeddah to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

The incident is from 2016 and not recent.

  • The report added a statement from an unidentified source at Saudia, who said that most passengers board were "deportees".

  • We found another report about this old incident shared by Gulf Business.

  • We have reached out to British Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines and the copy will be updated if and when we will get a response from them.

Conclusion: An old video from Saudi Arabian Airlines is being shared as a video of British Airways flying from Pakistan to London.

